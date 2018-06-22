Carrie Underwood Stuns In Sheer Dress At Radio Disney Music Awards

Carrie looked absolutely breathtaking at the 2018 Radio Disney Awards. The country crooner wore a black, sheer dress with a lipstick print. See her full outfit below!

Carrie Underwood, 35, was gorgeous at the 2018 Radio Disney Awards. The show was taped on June 22, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California. It will air on Saturday, June 23 at 8pm EST on Disney Channel! Carrie looked so pretty on the carpet, wearing a lipstick printed mini dress, covered by a sheer black skirt and top. The long sleeved look still showed off her toned arms! She looked amazing!

Her hair and makeup was gorgeous as well! Her hair was super long — almost down to her waist! It was slightly wavy on the bottom, but sleek and frizz-free at the top! Her makeup was pretty and pink. Her lips were neutral, but her eyes were dark and defined. This is her signature makeup look! Her skin was gorgeous and glowing. Even though she has a scar from a nasty fall last year, it wasn’t noticeable. She is so pretty! Carrie actually performed at the show alongside Ludacris. She also got a very important award — the Hero Award! What an honor! She is such an inspiration to kids, so it’s amazing she is being rewarded for all her hard work in the music industry and beyond! She totally deserves all of her success.

Back at the CMT Music Awards on June 6, Carrie wore a beaded yellow Nicolas Jebran mini dress. No matter what she wears, she always looks amazing! We love her personal style!