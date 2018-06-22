Offset Reveals If He’s Ready For Baby #4 & Teases Name He Picked Out: ‘Just Wait On It…’

Migos rapper Offset is about to become a 4-time dad, and speaking with him, we learned that when it comes to kids, it’s the more the merrier! He also has a special name picked out for his unborn daughter with Cardi B!

While Cardi B, 25, and Offset, 26, are about to welcome their first child together any day now, the Migos rapper is already a proud father of three from previous relationships. Offset has sons Jordan and Kody as well as a daughter named Kalea Marie, and he cannot wait to add another little girl into the mix! Catching up with the star at the Rhythm & Soul Awards on June 21, HollywoodLife.com learned that even though he and Cardi were surprised by her pregnancy, he was thrilled, and thinks babies are a true “blessing.”

“I love all my kids. Blessing from God. It’s a blessing,” Offset told us when asked if he’s excited about baby number four’s impending arrival. “Yes, snap! It’s blessing for all my kids,” he added. Earlier in her pregnancy, Cardi revealed that Offset would be picking their daughter’s name. “My dude [Offset] named the baby,” she told Ellen DeGeneres back in April. “Imma let him say the name since he named the baby. It’s, like, almost tricky but when it comes out, it’s like, ‘Ahh!’” Tricky, eh? We’re officially intrigued!

Unfortunately Offset didn’t give us much more though. When asked about the baby’s name, he simply said, “Just wait on it…” Looks like we’ll have to be a little more patient! Although Cardi is about to become a new mom, Offset has been a father for a few years now, and his fellow Migos members, Quavo, 27, and Takeoff, 24, love seeing him in action. “He’s a good Dad, great fun… That’s whats up…” Takeoff explained, while Quavo described Offset’s parenting style as “beautiful.” “We see him focused and supporting his children,” he said.

Cardi B and Offset appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone‘s July issue, and in her cover interview, the expectant mom revealed that while she wasn’t sure about her pregnancy at first, it was Offset who convinced her it’d be ok. After taking a home pregnancy test and seeing its positive results, she immediately FaceTimed him. “He was like, ‘What? Are you sure?’ ” Cardi recalled. “I said, ‘Yeah.’ And then he just started smiling really hard.”

Still unsure, the rapper talked with Offset about what to do. “He said, ‘What do you mean, what are you going to do? You’re going to keep it.’ ” Cardi is now nearly 9 months pregnant and is staying in Atlanta with her man and his family where she’ll give birth in the next few weeks. We can’t wait to meet the little one!