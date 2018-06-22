‘Big Brother’ season 20 is right around the corner, and this season is going to feature some shocking changes. These are the twists you need to know before watching!

Big Brother is incorporating technology like never before in its milestone 20th season, which debuts with a three-hour, two-night premiere event June 27 at 8 p.m. and June 28 at 9 p.m. on CBS. On premiere night, there will be “three challenges that will yield a game-changing power — and two unprecedented punishments,” according to a CBS press release.

Season 20 will also feature a new tech-themed twist called the “BB App Store,” which will be revealed in the July 1 episode. America will have the “chance to get the Houseguests trending, resulting in power apps or punishments that could crash their game.”

This season’s house is getting a major tech update. There’s going to be a 22-foot tall rock-climbing wall in the living room, and the circular couch will be a on a large rotating platform, which gives the houseguests space to access the climbing wall. The downstairs bedrooms feature the first sliding walls. The Kaleidoscope Lounge features a floor-to-ceiling pin art, with 14,276 separate plastic pegs on a display big enough to press your entire body into. In the common bathroom, there are emoji pillows and a collection of mirrors covered with interchangeable IRL filters. The backyard has a mural of California Poppies, the official state flower of California, in a nod to the tech giants in Silicon Valley.

The game lounge includes a classic foosball table, a tabletop video-game-inspired cocktail table, an illuminated abstract chessboard, and moving gamer chairs that bring an arcade feel to the space. The massive aquarium is filled with neon tropical hybrid fish swimming among sunken custom 3D printed miniature themed arcade games.

In the Head of Household Suite, the walls are covered with LED panels that constantly change color. As per usual, the HOH can also spy on the other players, but they’re now able to speak with them through a video intercom system placed in select rooms around the house. Oh, boy. This season is going to get interesting real quick.