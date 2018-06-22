Bella Hadid & Kylie Jenner Wear Almost Identical Neon Yellow Tracksuits In Paris

It’s a battle of the brights! Neon is IN for summer, and Kylie and Bella both rocked similar outfits just one day apart in Paris. See their looks below!

Kylie Jenner was shining bright in yellow pants and a jacket at the Louis Vuitton menswear show during Paris Fashion Week on June 21. The collection was designed by Virgil Abloh, and Kylie modeled the pieces to perfection. Kim Kardashian was also there, wearing bright blue, and Bella Hadid was sitting front row, near Rihanna, wearing a bold red jacket and shorts. Later that night, Bella stepped out in Paris wearing head to toe yellow. The sporty look was reminiscent of Kylie’s outfit earlier in the day!

Kylie paired the look with clear heels while Bella rocked a platform sneaker. Kylie pulled her hair into a sleek bun, and rocked dramatic brows and a mauve, matte lip. Bella rocked a flirty, playful half up ponytail, with her hair styled in pretty waves. She rocked a burnt orange smokey eye and shiny, glossy lips. Bella also cinched her waist by rocking a white fanny pack as a belt. Bella also wore a few dainty gold rings.

There have been quite a few Who Wore It Better moments lately. Rita Ora wore the same $9,000 Tom Ford gown that Gigi Hadid modeled on the runway. And Kendall Jenner stepped out in New York City in June, wearing a striped Ralph Lauren dress that we first saw on Joan Smalls. It’s obvious these models and celebs are having fun with fashion, and we are loving their looks!