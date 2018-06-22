Ashley Iaconetti Reveals Her Engagement Ring For 1st Time After Jared Haibon Proposed

Ashley Iaconetti’s engagement ring is unbelievably huge! See the first pic of the bling she’s shared since Jared Haibon got down on bended knee here!

Look at this huge rock! Ashley Iaconetti finally showed off her engagement ring for the first time since Jared Haibon proposed, and it’s enormous! Seriously, Jared did not take any chances with any old ring — he chose one with a huge diamond. Nice job, Jared! Check out the epic bling with our pics below!

Previously, Ashley admitted that she openly wept after being proposed to by Jared. Ashley said in a recent interview, “Of course there were tears, I think we can say that, I think that’s like a dead giveaway.” Jared also added, “We can’t elaborate on the engagement right now, but we’re definitely engaged, we’re super happy and super in love!”

And when it comes down to their upcoming wedding, they’ll probably invite all of your favorite stars of The Bachelor franchise. “We’re keeping it in the Bachelor family!” Jared went on to reveal. “We have somebody in mind who is very near and dear to our hearts, that we would love to have.” News of their engagement should come at no surprise to fans — every time these two are out in public, they look so in love.

Recently, at the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom premiere, the two seriously packed on the PDA. Not only did the happy couple pose together smiling from ear to ear, they even gave each other a few kisses while the cameras snapped away! Plus, Jared hinted at their engagement in another interview, saying to E! News, “It feels good to know I’ll never go on a first date again.”

We’ll keep you posted with more pics of the newly engaged couple! In the meantime, we continue to offer our congratulations to Jared and Ashley.