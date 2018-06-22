Ariana Grande Already Putting Together Prenup After Pete Davidson’s Proposal: Does She Not Trust Him?

Ariana Grande is making sure that her fortune is locked down when she marries Pete Davidson. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s getting a prenup.

Just because Ariana Grande accepted Pete Davidson‘s marriage proposal after less than a month of dating doesn’t mean she is going to be just as impulsive when it comes to tying the knot. She’s crazy rich, racking up an estimated $50 million in her 24 years, and she’s not going to risk losing any of it should the couple end up divorcing. “Even though everything is going fast with them right now in their relationship one thing Ariana is putting together is a prenup. she knows it is the right thing to do and Pete is completely on board with it and is ready to sign whatever she presents to him,” a source close to Ariana tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Pete, 24, already knows he’s scored a much bigger upgrade in life in general after getting Ari to say yes to his marriage proposal. They’re reportedly already moving in together and allegedly just picked up a $16 million luxury pad in NYC. Pete doesn’t make that much bank on Saturday Night Live so it’s likely the “Side To Side” singer that’s footing most of the tab. When he officially confirmed the news of their engagement during a June 21 appearance on The Tonight Show, he joked “I feel like I won a contest.”

He went on to tell host Jimmy Fallon “I’m f***ing lit, Jimmy,” about getting a superstar like Ari saying yes to his proposal after they only dated for a hot minute. He then hilariously described how other guys on the street tip their hat to him when they walk by because of his relationship with Ariana. “Some dude came up to me and was like, ‘Yo man, you like gave me hope,” he joked.

However he seemed a little uncomfortable with highly increased attention he’s now receiving by becoming the fiance of one of the most famous pop stars on the planet. When Jimmy complimented him on his neck tattoo showing Ari’s iconic bunny ears, saying he’d seen it on the news, Pete fired back that he did too unfortunately and crudely joked that when he “takes a sh*t its now news.” He also bemoaned that he’s forever going to be known as Ariana’s “plus one.” Well, you can’t be engaged a superstar and not get plenty of attention.