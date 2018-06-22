Ariana Grande Hints At Pete Davidson’s Penis Size In Now-Deleted Tweet & Fans Are freaking Out

Ariana Grande told fans something very important on Twitter: Pete Davidon’s penis is 10 inches long. At least that’s what she implied! Read the full, now-deleted tweet and fans’ shocked reactions here!

Okay, the Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson love fest is getting out of hand. The newly engaged couple, both 24, haven’t been shy about how much they’re into each other. They got engaged three freakin’ weeks after they started dating! Ari just made a super NSFW joke on Twitter that she’s now since deleted…about the size of Pete’s penis. Yeah, she went there! A fan tweeted her asking how long the interlude in her new song “Pete” is. She responded, “like 10 inches? ….oh fuck …i mean … like a lil over a minute”. Ari’s since deleted the tweet, but you can see a screenshot of it below!

Obviously, fans had A LOT to say in response to this revelation. Some congratulated Ariana for the amazing news (I mean, that’s impressive), some were just utterly shocked that she’d tweet that, and some were …a little concerned about what Pete’s working with. Like, Ari’s only 5’0″. “miss ariana grande really just revealed on twitter dot com that pete has a 10 inch dick huh…real talk is ariana okay”, @blvckswans tweeted. “Ariana is only like 6 Pete Davidson dicks tall”, wrote @heyitsurban.

And,”lets be real ariana wasn’t joking about pete’s dick size… that shit is really 10 inches pray for her p***y,” @dagoodsh*t tweeted. “Pete Davidson does not have a 9.8 inch dick. There’s no f**king way a girl as small as Ariana would be able to handle that. The end.”, tweeted @hart2sh***y.” @jesusf**kfic wrote, “Ariana Grande wrote a song about dick so good you can’t walk straight and now she’s engaged to Pete Davidson. Proof that if you put it into the universe and always radiate light and goodness in your daily life, the universe will bless you in return.”

Some of Ariana’s friends are pretty concerned that she and Pete are confusing “lust for love,” a source close to the “The Light is Coming” singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. They have a point, clearly! “Ariana and Pete are so head over heels in love right now, they’re totally on a high,” they said. “It’s incredibly sweet and everyone is happy for Ariana, but it’s hard not to be a little nervous for her. Things are moving so fast.”