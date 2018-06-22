Is Ariana Grande Already Planning Kids With Pete Davidson? Admits They’d Have The ‘Cutest Babies’

In a tell-all Twitter Q&A with fans, Ariana Grande dished all about having kids with Pete Davidson. Are they planning to have babies already amidst their whirlwind romance?!

They got engaged after just a couple weeks of dating, but are Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson already ready for kids?! She dished on the topic while answering fan questions on June 21, and made it clear that babies are definitely in her future. One fan tweeted about the rumors that Ariana might already be pregnant alongside a photo of Ari rolling her eyes, to which another responded, “real talk u would have the cutest babies ever!” Well, it turns out, Ariana does NOT disagree. “oh absolutely but………innnnnnnaaaaawhile,” she wrote back.

Okay, so it looks like Ariana and Pete aren’t having kids anytime soon, but it definitely seems to be something they’ve discussed and are planning for in the future! Ariana also responded directly to the original tweet with the rolling eyes photo with: “mood for the next few years til i’m actually ready #fertilequeen.” Considering she’s about to put out an album, which will most likely be followed by a tour, and he’s at the height of his career on Saturday Night Live, waiting a few years definitely seems like a good idea!

Ariana and Pete were only first rumored to be dating at the end of May, just weeks after they confirmed their breakups from their respective exes, Mac Miller and Cazzie David. After a few days, they started flaunting their love on social media, and by the beginning of June, the engagement rumors began swirling after she was spotted with a massive ring on her left hand.

Finally, Pete confirmed the engagement himself during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on June 20. It’s been reported that the pair don’t want to rush the wedding, but with the way everything else has moved so quickly…who knows what could happen!