XXXTentacion: 22-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Murdering Beloved Rapper

An arrest has been made in the tragic shooting of Miami rapper XXXTentacion, with one suspect in custody on a charge of first-degree murder. We have the details on the 22-year-old suspect, here.

UPDATE: There are now arrest warrants out for three more suspects in the murder of XXXTenacion, according to a court clerk who spoke to TMZ. The judge has signed off on the warrants, but no arrests have been made at this time. The identities of the suspects have not been made available.

ORIGINAL: It was a cold-blooded killing that shook the rap world on June 18 when Miami rhymes master XXXTentacion was shot to death sitting in his car outside a Deerfield Beach, FL motorsports shop. Now, Broward County Sheriff’s department officials have arrested his alleged murderer, a 22-year-old man named Dedrick D. Williams, on June 20 and booked him on charges of first-degree murder, according to TMZ, as well as a a probation violation for theft of a car motor vehicle and driving without a valid license. He is reportedly being held without bail. It’s unclear if police are still looking for other suspects.

The 20-year-old rapper had just left RIVA Motor Sports and was sitting in the driver’s seat of his black BMW when two armed suspects approached him, one opening fire on XXX. A gunshot wound to his neck proved fatal. He had no pulse following the tragic shooting, and was rushed by paramedics to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police had speculated that the murder could have been a result of a botched armed robbery, as his Louis Vuitton bag was stolen. There had been reports that XXX — real name Jahseh Onfroy — had stopped by a bank before hitting up the motorcycle shop and could have been carrying a large amount of cash on him at the time of his murder.

The rapper had undergone plenty of highs and lows in his young life. He had massive success when he dropped his latest album ? on March 16, 2018, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 list. The single “Sad!” made it all the way to the Billboard top ten, peaking at number seven. But he was awaiting trial on charges of aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness-tampering stemming from an alleged assault on his ex-girlfriend, Geneva Ayala, in 2016. Despite their turbulent past, Geneva said XXX’s death left her “broken” and when she attended a vigil in his memory on June 19, his friends chased her away and burned the mementos she left in remembrance.

