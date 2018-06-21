Summer Solstice 2018: When Is it, How Many Hours Of Sunlight Will We Get & More To Know

Happy longest day of the year! The summer solstice is taking place on June 21. So, how much sunlight will we actually get? Here’s what you need to know.

Happy first day of summer as well, for those of you in the Northern Hemisphere! The summer solstice arrives June 21 at 6:07 a.m. ET. At solar noon on June 21, the sun will be directly over the Tropic of Cancer. The amount of sunlight you’ll get on June 21 depends on where you live. If you live New York City, you’ll have approximately 15 hours of sunlight, according to Weather.com. If you live in places like Kentucky, Tennessee, and most of North Carolina, you’ll have about 14 and a half hours of sunlight. In Seattle, you’ll have 16 hours! The more north you are from the Tropic of Cancer, the more daylight you’ll have during the summer solstice.

After the summer solstice, the days will grow shorter until the winter solstice in December, when those in the Northern Hemisphere have the least amount of daylight. The winter solstice will occur on December 21. For those of you living in the Southern Hemisphere, the reverse is happening right now. The June 21 solstice marks the beginning of winter and is the shortest day of the year.

Many people gather to celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge to see the sun rise above the Heel Stone. It’s definitely an Instagram worthy picture! The summer solstice is also known as the estival solstice and midsummer around the world. It’s also linked to fertility. Many children are born “nine months after Midsummer in Sweden,” Swedish ethnologist Jan-Öjvind Swahn told CNN.