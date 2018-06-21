New Turpin Family Horrors Revealed: One Meal A Day, Chokings For Listening To Justin Bieber & More

Disturbing new details have surfaced surrounding David & Louise Turpin and the horrific abuse they allegedly put their 13 kids through. New evidence claims the victims were fed moldy pies, choked for listening to Justin Bieber, & more!

Even more shocking details about what the Turpin children allegedly had to go through have emerged. The parents of the 13 siblings, who range in age from 2-19, are accused of abusing and starving their children, and the alleged specific details keep getting more and more horrific! David and Louise Turpin attended a preliminary hearing on June 20 to determine whether prosecutors have gathered enough evidence to take the case to trial, and it was revealed that the kids were allegedly whipped, choked, and fed only one meal a day. One 11-year-old girl was allegedly found with arms the size of an infant!

During the hearing, prosecutors showed photos of two of Louise and David’s daughters that their 17-year-old sister had taken with an old cellphone before she fled the home and got help in January. The images were reportedly of two pale, malnourished girls, ages 11 and 14, and they were both shackled to bunk beds inside their family’s filthy home in Perris, California. Senior investigators with the county district attorney’s office testified that doctors and medical records revealed that some of the Turpin children were “severely malnourished and had muscle wasting.” Some adult children were 32 pounds underweight.

The 11-year-old girl who was shackled to her bed in the photo, had stunted growth due to malnourishment and her arms were the size of an infants, according to investigator Patrick Morris, who spoke at the hearing. When the 17-year-old finally managed to escape and call 911, she told the dispatcher, “We don’t really do school. I haven’t finished first grade.” She also told sheriff’s Deputy Manuel Campos that she hadn’t bathed in a year and that she didn’t know the date or the month, he testified.

The 17-year-old girl who called police to report her abusive parents in Perris, California, said the house the family lived in smelled so badly that she could barely breathe, and she thought she and her 12 siblings might need to go to the doctor https://t.co/dgxfG7iY3I — CNN (@CNN) June 20, 2018

In addition, authorities found out that two years prior, when Louise had found the teen watching a Justin Bieber music video on a cellphone she had borrowed from her sister, she began choking her. She asked, “Do you want to die?” Manuel said. While the girl said she did not want to die, she thought she actually might, as the choking went on. “Yes you do, yes you do, you do, you want to die,” Louise said, according to Manuel. “You want to die and go to hell.”

The hearing also revealed that the kids received no breakfast, and recently lunch and dinner had been combined into one meal. Said meal would include peanut butter and bologna sandwiches, a frozen burrito, and chips. However, the girl said she had recently been refusing the peanut butter sandwiches “because she starts to gag and starts to throw up,” Manuel testified. The girl had apparently planned her escape for two years and was “terrified” as she climbed out of a window of the home, according to Manuel’s testimony.

“She couldn’t even dial 911 because she was so scared that she was shaking,” he said. She also didn’t know the neighborhood and had to read her address off a piece of paper. The kids were rarely ever allowed to venture outside, however, they did go out on Halloween and traveled to Disneyland and Las Vegas on family trips. “Sometimes I wake up and I can’t breathe because of how dirty the house is,” the girl told the 911 dispatcher.

The 13 children spent most of their time locked in their rooms, with the exception of leaving for limited meals or for using the bathroom. But if they didn’t obey strict rules, they were slapped in the face, had their hair pulled, or beaten with a belt, the girl told Manuel.

David and Louise have pleaded not guilty to torture, child abuse, and other charges. Each is being held on $12 million bail and could face up to life in prison if convicted.