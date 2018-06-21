Tommy Lee Reportedly Inviting Brandon To 2019 Wedding After Vicious Feud

Will Brandon Lee attend his father’s wedding in 2019? A new report says that Tommy Lee will be inviting his son to the nuptials despite their public feud.

Looks like Brandon Lee, 22, made the guest list for his father’s wedding. Tommy Lee, 55, will be getting married to Brittany Furlan, 31, on Valentine’s Day 2019 and it looks like he’s trying to spread some love to his son. After the father-son duo publicized their family drama on social media, the musician is reportedly willing to put his differences aside for his special day. Tommy is planning on sending a wedding invitation to his eldest son, sources told TMZ, and is reportedly hoping that time will heal all wounds between them.

Fans were first made aware of the tension between these two in March when the Motley Crue drummer accused Brandon of physically attacking him. Brandon then released a statement, claiming that any events that occurred were due to his dad’s alleged alcoholism. The feud was then revived on Father’s Day when Tommy wrote a long post about how his sons, Brandon and Dylan Lee, are not “appreciative” and “grateful” for what he’s done for them. “I love them dearly, but man, sometimes it’s really tough to watch your kids grow up without those morals,” he wrote. “Nothing can really prepare you for fatherhood….I love my boys but they can be a**holes too…and that’s the truth.”

TMZ’s sources added that Tommy believed he and Brandon moved past their fight in March when he decided not to press charges for allegedly attacking him. Tommy reportedly resorted to adding to the feud on social media because his son blocked his phone number and emails. But all that aside, Tommy is still telling his friends that he loves Brandon and wants him at his wedding, the insiders added. Whether or not Brandon actually goes is up to him.