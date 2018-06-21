‘Jersey Shore’ Recap: The Situation Pulls Off A Romantic Proposal With Help From His Roommates

On the June 21 episode of ‘Jersey Shore,’ The Situation proposes to his girlfriend Lauren Pesce, and all the roommates pitch in to help. Here’s our recap!

After Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s blowout fight at dinner on last week’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation, they decide to officially make up on the June 22 episode. The Situation is mostly concerned about proposing to girlfriend, Lauren Pesce, of course, but he still has it in the back of his mind that he wants to prank JWoww with a pie in the face when all is said and done. There’s no time for that now, though: It’s proposal day, and JWoww, Deena Cortese and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi take Lauren out for girl time to keep her occupied while the guys run errands for everything else they need before the big night.

However, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is still struggling in his own relationship with Jen Harley and isn’t really up for being part of the ordeal, so he stays behind. It leaves Mike disappointed and all the guys worried about what will happen for Ronnie when vacation is over and he goes home. He apologizes to Mike for being M.I.A., and explains that he simply does not know if Jen is the woman he wants to be with. The unknown leaves him feeling super out of control, which is what’s upsetting him. Despite being hours away from the biggest moment of his life, Mike gives Ronnie a pep talk and helps him perk up a bit before the proposal.

Mike takes Lauren to dinner as a diversion while his roommates set up the house. As the meal winds down, he starts getting nervous about whether or not the house will be ready on time. He tries calling multiple times to no answer, and is worried that Lauren might be noticing that something’s up with his behavior.

TONIGHT 💍 @MTV invites you to the #JSFamilyVacation event you CANNOT! MISS! Can these guidos pull it off without a hitch? pic.twitter.com/HqWDAcN6Bn — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) June 21, 2018

Finally, it’s go-time. The house looks gorgeous, with rose pedals, candles and balloons leading into the backyard, where everyone’s waiting, along with a sweet slideshow showing Mike and Lauren’s relationship in photos. “You’re my best friend, my college sweetheart, my better half,” Mike says. “You make me a better person. Please make me the happiest man on Earth. Will you please marry me?” Lauren, of course, says yes, and it’s truly the sweetest moment!

Unfortunately, after that exciting moment, it’s time for the vacation to wind down and the roommates to get back to reality. Ronnie will have to confront his relationship drama, while Mike has legal issues to deal with — he could be going to jail for tax evasion. His sentencing is set for Sept. 7.

The finale of Jersey Shore Family Vacation will air on June 28, and we’ll see how the group leaves things as they head home!