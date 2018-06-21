‘The Four’s Meghan Trainor Breaks Down Saving [Spoiler]: No One Tells Me Who To Vote For

Meghan Trainor had a hand in one of the biggest saves of the June 21 episode of ‘The Four.’ HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the judge about the save, being equals with Diddy and DJ Khaled, and more.

Whitney Reign, 25, had to defend her spot on the June 21 episode of The Four. She performed an incredible rendition of Aretha Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” and Meghan Trainor was the biggest fan of the performance. She helped keep Whitney another week. “The great thing about the show is that it is really honest, and no one tells us who we need to vote for which is great,” Meghan tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “So I have a chance to be like, ‘Guys, trust me! Let’s let her through.’ It is scary, but I love having an opinion and being here!”

Meghan is the youngest judge on the panel at just 24 years old, and she sometimes still can’t believe she’s judging alongside Diddy, 48, and DJ Khaled, 42. “I don’t believe it every single day,” she continues. “I have to pinch myself and be like, ‘What are we doing?’ Just listening to them giving advice, I take in everything and I love learning from them every second.”

Whitney has loved learning from the judges as well and taking the criticism they’ve given her. “The one thing that I love from the judges is that they keep it real. That is so important in this business, because it sets you up for what the true business is and having that constructive criticism and of all the things that I have done,” Whitney tells HollywoodLife. “I really have tried to take that constructive criticism and try to absorb it and apply it to me, because I want to make things more great.”

Whitney also reveals how she deals with the challenges. “I think, most importantly, I never think about the challenges and not in a shady way,” she says. “I just set my mind on the goal that I am supposed to have on that stage, and I just get up there and perform in my own space and try to hone energy. Ultimately, as long I go out there and leave everything on the stage, then it is the perfect show!” The Four season 2 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on FOX!