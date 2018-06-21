‘The Four’ Live Blog: All Four Members Are Challenged To Defend Their Seats

The search to find the next big superstar just got even more competitive! For the first time this season, all four finalists of ‘The Four’ will face off against a newcomer to defend their seats!

It’s time for The Four! Two OG members and two newbies make up the panel of finalists, but it’s going to be a tough night ahead! All four members will be taken on by a challenger, meaning that NO ONE is safe. But, based on their opening number, we’re sure they’ll all put up great fights. The episode begins with a cool rendition of Imagine Dragons‘ “Believer” performed by the reigning four finalists, Jesse Kramer, James Graham, Sharaya J, and Whitney Reign.

First up: Ebon Lurks! The singer lends his smooth vocals to Ed Sheeran‘s touching ballad, “Photograph.” He definitely brought the emotion, because judge Meghan Trainor confessed his version made her “want to cry.” Fortunately, his sweet singing skills also won over Diddy and DJ Khaled, earning him three blue circles. It’s time for the first challenge of the night!

Ebon is ready to rock, and chose to take on resident rocker Jesse Kramer, who takes the stage first. He gives Ebon a run for his money, opting to slow things down a bit with the iconic 1974 hit “You Are So Beautiful” by Joe Crocker. He brings a bit of edge to it though, giving us that same edge that won over the audience last week.

Ebon brought us back to today’s Top 40 with Bazzi‘s bop “Mine.” It’s definitely a tough call between this performance and Jesse’s! It all comes down to which guy’s sound the audience likes more, and they decided to keep a rocker on the panel! Jesse has successfully defended his seat!

Onto the next challenger: Elijah Connor! The Michigan native dressed the part with an eccentric leather and fur jacket. He also claimed that he’s related to Prince – you know, like, “Purple Rain” musical legend Prince. Elijah gave an interesting performance of “Love” by Musiq Soulchild. While they liked it, Khaled and Meghan weren’t convinced that he could beat any of the four finalists. Then Diddy revealed that he “didn’t like it at all.” Ouch! When the judges decided to not let him challenge, he engaged Diddy in a strange staring contest. “He’s pissed!” Meghan exclaimed, laughing. However, Elijah then thanked the judges for the opportunity and walked off the stage.