Why Teresa Giudice May Not Follow Joe To Italy When He’s Deported: Is She Seeing Someone Else?

Teresa Giudice’s husband is being deported. But, Teresa might not be going with him. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why a new person in her life may be the reason she stays!

The past few years for Teresa Giudice and her family have been pretty rough. In addition to her husband Joe’s stint in prison for fraud, he is now in the process of being deported to Italy. So, what exactly does this mean for their family? Interestingly, Teresa is in no rush to pack her bags and say goodbye to New Jersey. When asked what her plans are, the RHONJ star’s former crisis and media manager Wendy Feldman told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “I don’t think it would be fair to speculate but– you know that there’s somebody else in Teresa’s life, so I would think that she’s prepared.” But, who is this guy?

“She’s never going to confirm it. She’s saving it for the show. If you’re Bravo, you’re going to tell her to save it. So, Bravo have just struck gold. They have a new storyline for Teresa,” Wendy continued. “That was getting old. So, that gets them a long way. So, that’s what I’m saying. Teresa hasn’t been to see Joe– it was on the show– at one point, for four months. So, that tells a lot,” Wendy added suggesting that Teresa will possibly reveal the alleged special person in her life on the next season of Housewives.

If Wendy is correct, Teresa has done a pretty good job at hiding it. In fact, back in January her lawyer James Leonard Jr. slammed reports that Joe and Teresa are getting a divorce during an interview with Us Weekly. “I don’t know how to say it any louder or plainer, but it ain’t happening. Period,” James said. However, on this past Father’s Day, Teresa honored her dad, but not Joe, the father of her four kids– Gia, Gabriella, Audriana, and Milania. I guess we will have to see how this all plays out!