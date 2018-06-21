One Shoulder Gowns — See The Sexy Silhouette On Alessandra Ambrosio & 20 More Stars

Grecian goddess comes to mind when we see these stars in one shoulder gowns! The trendy neckline is hot for 2018 — see stars wearing the look in photos below!

One shoulder dresses seemed to disappear for a while, but in 2018, they have returned with a vengeance. I think this silhouette is super gorgeous and very flattering. Stars like Alessandra Ambrosio, Rihanna and many more have rocked the trend just this year — see them on the red carpet right here. Whether the dress is flowing chiffon, like Alessandra’s look at the amfAR Gala in Cannes, or covered in ruffles like Rihanna wore to an Ocean’s 8 premiere, the one shoulder neckline is a big trend for 2018. It works with short dresses, long dresses, with sleeveless or long-sleeved gowns.

It’s so perfect for showing off toned arms, and your collarbone, which I think is super sexy on absolutely everyone! Wearing a body shimmer like Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Body Lava will make it pop even more! It’s also wonderful to show off a gorgeous necklace or choker! Halsey just wore a stunning and sexy Julien Macdonald one-shoulder gown at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which highlighted her shoulder tattoo! Josephine Skriver, Sara Sampaio, and Gisele Bundchen have all worn one shoulder gowns in the past few months. If it’s model approved, it must be worth a try!

