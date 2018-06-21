12 Stars Who Posed Half-Naked While Pregnant: Cardi B & More

Cardi B & so many more celebs have shown off their amazing baby bumps in the sexiest outfits! Check out all of your favorite stars nearly baring it all while pregnant here!

Cardi B‘s recent cover for The Rolling Stone may be one of her best, most legendary pictures ever — the sight of Offset sweetly kissing her baby bump is sure to be an iconic moment, one that fans will remember for nearly breaking the internet. In another pic for the magazine, Cardi grabs Offset’s junk while he stares lovingly at her. However, she’s not the only star who has almost bared everything while pregnant. Check out all of the celebs who have proudly showed off their baby bumps while almost wearing nothing at all in our gallery above!

Also on this list is none other than Beyonce. Who can forget the moment she announced that she was pregnant with twins on Instagram with a pic that not only featured a gorgeous flower arrangement, but also showed the superstar holding her growing baby bump? Of course, her frenemy Kim Kardashian is also no stranger to leaving little to the imagination with her outfits — even when she’s been pregnant. The mother-of-three once attended the Art and Film gala at LACMA wearing almost nothing at all in a sheer outfit.

But she’s not the only KarJenner who has almost gone completely nude and given fans a very up close and personal look at her baby bump. Her sister Khloe Kardashian also proudly displayed her growing baby bump in a sexy maternity picture with her beau Tristan Thompson. This was back in a simpler time — long before Tristan’s alleged cheating scandal emerged. In addition, celebs like Behati Prinsloo, Hilaria Baldwin, Kylie Jenner and more have also worn sexy lingerie while pregnant. We’ll keep you posted as your favorite stars who are expecting post pics of their baby bumps!