‘Love Island’ Star Sophie Gradon, 32, Found Dead At Her Medburn Home

Sophie Gradon, a former contestant on ‘Love Island’ and former Miss Great Britain has died at the age of 32, her boyfriend confirmed. Get the devastating details.

Sophie Gradon, a former contestant on Love Island, has died at the age of 32, her boyfriend confirmed on Thursday, June 21. Her cause of death has not yet been revealed. Gradon’s boyfriend, Aaron Armstrong, announced the tragic news on his Facebook page, saying he is “absolutely devastated” by her death. “I will never forget that smile I love you so so much baby your my world forever ever and always,” Armstrong wrote next to a photo of the couple. Gradon and Armstrong began dating in late May, according to his Facebook.

Authorities arrived at a home in Medburn, Ponteland, just before 8:30 PM and found the 32-year-old woman dead, Northumbria police said, via Sky News‘ report. “There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. A report will now be prepared for the coroner,” the statement read.

Ahead of Gradon’s untimely death came after she and Armstrong returned from a holiday in the United Kingdom. She shared photos from their trip on her Facebook page. The day before she died, Gradon posted a video on Twitter of her boyfriend dancing with hid dog, writing that he is “the one”.

Gradon, a Newcastle native, appeared on the second season of the dating show, Love Island in 2016. She was part of the show’s first-ever same-sex couple. Gradon was crowned Miss Great Britain in 2009. The official Twitter page for the pageant paid tribute to Gradon following her death, writing, “Shocked beyond belief!!! RIP @sophiegradon sending all our love to Sophie’s family at this incredibly sad time xx”

Her Love Island co-stars and the show’s host took to social media with heartfelt messages in wake of the devastating news. Olivia Buckland, Katie Salmon, Alex Bowen, Cara de la Hoyde, Nathan Massey, Caroline Flack, all expressed their sadness online, adding memories they shared with Gradon.

Bowen, who appeared on Love Island in 2016, wrote: “We had lots of little chats and so many laughs. you were the the shoulder to cry on and a beautiful person with a beautiful soul. Shine bright in that sky Sophie gradon.”

Love Island host Caroline Flack tweeted: “So very sad. Such a beautiful soul …. such a beautiful smile …thoughts and love with friends and family @sophiegradon.”