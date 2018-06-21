Samantha Bee Slams Trump For Mommy & Me Jail Replacing Baby Jail: Kids Shouldn’t Be In Cages

Although Donald Trump revised his separation-at-the-border policy, Samantha Bee is NOT about to celebrate. Epically dragging Trump’s team through the mud for now detaining kids WITH their parents, the comedian declared cages are never ok!

Samantha Bee, 48, had a few words for Donald Trump, 72, and his administration during the June 20 episode of her show Full Frontal. Going straight for the jugular, Samantha addressed Trump’s executive order that ends his own family-separation policy but still allows the government to detain families together. The comedian was brutal, funny…and not wrong. “If like most people, you’ve been feeling a little uncomfortable with our new pre-k prisons, good news! The president fixed it with the next worst thing,” Samantha began her bit.

“Yay! No more baby internment camps, just regular internment camps. Cool — that’s what we call a win in 2018,” she continued. “To be clear, I am happy that at least these kids are theoretically going to stay with their parents, but mommy-and-me jails are not a solution — they’re not new and they’re also not legal.” Samantha then joked that we have to be more specific with our hashtags, suggesting: #KeepFamiliesTogetherButNotInJailYouMonsterWhatIsWrongWithYou. Like many citizens of the world, Samantha expressed her disgust with the US for detaining these migrant families in the first place, also noting that “this family detention thing” has been done before and it was “very not good.”

“Baby jails are the worst possible thing, but mommy-and-me jails are a close second,” she said. “Any solution to this problem has to start from the premise that children should not go to jail. I know, I know, I’m such a radical leftist.” Samantha also played contradicting clips of Trump’s team giving different responses to reporters when questioned about this separation policy-not-policy. “Ohhh it’s so clear now,” she quipped. “Democrats made the law, which was in the Bible, which is fair because these children are tricking the government into separating them from their parents, and also, they’re simultaneously separated but no separated — you know, just like Donald and Melania.”

Samantha also threw some shade at the border patrol for being uncomfortable using the word “cages” to describe where they house the children. “Sorry, not cages…I meant ‘chain-link compassion walls,’” she said. “Who knew that conservatives were so sensitive about the C-word — I should make note of that,” she added while sipping a cup of tea. Remember, Samantha called Ivanka Trump a “feckless c**t!” just three weeks ago for not standing up to the president. So savage!