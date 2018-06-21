‘Roseanne’ Spinoff ‘The Conners’ Picked Up By ABC — Without Roseanne Barr

A spinoff for the recently canceled ‘Roseanne’ has been ordered by ABC! Here’s everything you need to know about ‘The Conners’!

Well, it looks like the Conners are returning to television, but without their controversial matriarch. ABC has ordered 10 episodes of a spinoff to Roseanne entitled The Conners that will premiere in the fall of 2018 — without Roseanne Barr‘s financial or creative involvement after ABC reached a settlement with her, according to Deadline. In case you missed out on all the drama, the show was axed after Barr’s racist tweet had many calling for the show to be pulled from ABC’s programming.

And from initial reports, it seems like she’ll be the only cast member who won’t be brought back after Roseanne‘s abrupt cancellation. That’s right, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf , Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman are all on board to reprise their roles of Dan, Jackie, Darlene and D.J. respectively. While it’s still up in the air how the character of Roseanne will be written off the show, ABC says that there will be a “sudden turn of events” that will precede her removal. Roseanne provided the following statement about The Conners‘ episode order at ABC: “I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne. I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved.” Meanwhile, the show’s executive producer, Tom Werner, added, “We are grateful to have reached this agreement to keep our team working as we continue to explore stories of the Conner family.”

ABC said in a statement, “The Conners’ stories demonstrate that families can always find common ground through conversation, laughter and love. The spinoff will continue to portray contemporary issues that are as relevant today as they were 30 years ago.” Meanwhile, all the actors returning to Langford are over the moon about the decision. “We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it’s clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience,” Goodman, Metcalf, Gilbert, Goranson and Fishman said in a joint statement. “We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter.”