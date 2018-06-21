National Selfie Day: Kylie Jenner & More Celebs Who’ve Mastered The Art Of Sexy Selfies

National Selfie Day 2018 is today, June 21, so HollywoodLife rounded up 50 sexy self-taken photos by celebrities to celebrate! See them here!

Happy National Selfie Day! The holiday, which lands on June 21, celebrates the beloved self-taken portrait. Whether you’re an avid front camera user or a mirror pic connoisseur, there’s tons of ways to celebrate this momentous occasion. One way is to admire all of the stunning shots that have been published to social media from stars like Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, and Demi Lovato – which is why HollywoodLife put a gallery together of pictures taken by your fave celebs!

There are some stars who you can count on to share a selfie on social media. Halsey, Emily Ratajkowski, and Ashley Graham are all on top of their Insta game, and consistently share photos of themselves with their millions of followers. But there’s also an entire family who have completely changed the way we look at mirror pics. That famous fam is, of course, the Kardashians. Kim Kardashian has broken the Internet quite a few times with her NSFW naked shots, but apparently those days might be behind her.

While doing an interview with KTLA on June 20, one of the producers asked to take a selfie with her, which she turned down, before revealing the biggest plot twist of the century. “I don’t take selfies anymore,” she admitted. “I don’t really like them that much. I just, like, kind of moved on. It’s not all about sitting there taking selfies. I used to spend so much of my time taking selfies.”

pop up 💋 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 18, 2018 at 3:31pm PDT

If you click through the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star’s Instagram posts, you will notice that recently she has been sharing more photos taken by someone else rather than herself. However, she’s likely not completely done with selfies. Just one day before her shocking confession, Kim posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram story.

But even if Kim does give up on selfies, there are plenty of stars who won’t! Get clicking through the gallery above to see all the sexy celebrity selfies!