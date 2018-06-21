Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Reportedly Secretly Married in Malibu Ceremony

According to a new report, Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth finally tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Malibu! Get all the details!

After being engaged for six years, a new report claims Miley Cyrus, 25, and Liam Hemsworth, 28, have finally gotten married! “They’ve actually done the deed for real this time! Miley and Liam recently had a secret wedding at her Malibu mansion,” an insider told Life & Style magazine. “Neighbors had no clue it was a wedding. Kids were running around everywhere. It was a hippie-style wedding.” That definitely sounds like Miley’s dream day! The report also adds that her father Billy Ray and her mother Trish, were both in attendance, as well as her four siblings. Liam’s family, including his brothers Chris Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth, also enjoyed the rumored nuptials! While there haven’t been any pictures of the big day, this wouldn’t be the first time the couple has steered us astray about their relationship — recall they’ve been wearing bands on THOSE fingers on and off for the last year!

The source did provide more details about Miley’s gown and the overall vibes of the super-secret day! “She wore a white, flowey dress and all her animals were roaming around, it was crazy! The food was vegetarian and organic,” they said. According to the outlet, Miley gave a performance of her Godmother Dolly Parton‘s song “Islands In The Stream,” and her friend Wayne Coyne from the Flaming Lips also played a few love songs. “They expressed their love, how they’re each other’s best friend and want to grow old together,” the insider said. “There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.” Awww! They added that Liam and Miley will go to Australia to celebrate again with another ceremony in Liam’s home country so more of his family can be involved. And after that? It’s baby-making time! “It’s been Miley’s dream to have a baby,” the outlet reporter. Whoaaaa, baby!