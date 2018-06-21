Melania Trump Visits Migrant Kids & Claims She Wants To Help Reunite Them With Their Families

Melania Trump visited one of the detention centers housing migrant children taken from their families at the border, where she met the kids and vowed she’d find a way to reunite them with their parents. We have pics and video.

First Lady Melania Trump held a roundtable with the heads of a child detention center in McAllen, Texas on June 21, telling them that she was there to learn more about the facility. The center houses kids from ages 12 to 17, and looks, from first glance, like a daycare or school. But the kids are not there willingly. They’re migrants who arrived in the United States with their parents, only to be forcibly separated and imprisoned apart from their parents. Like the rest of us, the first lady apparently doesn’t know much of what’s going on near the southern border — though her husband, President Donald Trump, is the reason this prison for innocent children exists.

“Thank you so much for having me here today,” Trump said at the roundtable. “I’m glad I’m here and I’m looking forward to seeing the children. But first of all, let me begin to recognize each of you and thanking you for all that you do, for your heroic work that you do every day and what you do for those children. We all know they’re here without their families, and I want to thank you for your hard work, your compassion and your kindness you’re giving them in these difficult times. I’m here to learn about your facility, which I know you house children on a long-term basis. And I would also like to ask you how I can help these children to reunite with their families as quickly as possible. So thank you again for all that you do, and thank you as well. Thank you, all, for what you do.”

The staff doesn’t offer up much about the facility, at least on camera. When the first lady asks about “what kind of state, physical and mental state” the children arrive at the facility in, a staff member answers, “distraught for the first 24 hours.” They don’t say what happens to their demeanor after that. The kids, according to staff, are only allowed to speak with their families over the phone twice a week, during 10 minute calls. After this, Trump left to go meet the kids, but the cameras didn’t follow.

The surprise visit comes four days after the first lady released a rare public statement through her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, condemning the practice of separating children from their families. Trump said that she “hates” to see these kids taken from their parents, and wants “both sides of the aisle” to come together to achieve immigration reform. “She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart,” the statement read.