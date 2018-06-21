Is Meghan Markle Really Pregnant? She ‘Would Be Overjoyed To Have Twins’

Pregnant with twins or not, HL learned exclusively that having twins would be a total dream for Meghan Markle & Prince Harry! After all, they want a ‘big family’ and hope to get started ASAP. But is she actually expecting so soon?

Meghan Markle, 36, and Prince Harry, 33, only said “I do” last month, on May 19, but a new report from OK! magazine claims the two are already pregnant — and with twins no less! Even wilder, the mag says they’re having honeymoon babies, a boy and a girl, when sex is something that usually can’t be determined until week 16. Whether or not the rumor is true though, we found out EXCLUSIVELY that Meghan truly would be over the moon if she and Harry had two babies at once!

“Meghan would be overjoyed to have twins, she wants a big family and the sooner the better,” a source close to Meghan shared with HollywoodLife.com. “Twins would be ideal because her age is a concern — she feels the pressure. Most of her close friends already have kids, she feels behind. Having two in one go would be a huge blessing.” As far as confirming any pregnancy news, our insider says she hasn’t heard anything about that and that there’s currently no buzz in Meghan’s friend circles. However, “twins would definitely be welcomed by Meghan.”

It’s no secret Harry and Meghan are looking forward to becoming parents right away. In fact, just last spring, Harry gushed that “of course” he “would love to be a dad.” Not to mention, after his engagement to Meghan in November, he confirmed, “We’ll start a family in the near future.” Meghan has also expressed that it’s her “dream to start a family.” When the royal couple visited Ireland in March, Meghan, referencing a line of baby supplies joked, “I’m sure at some point we’ll need the while thing.”

Whether Meghan is pregnant now or not though, we’re sure it’ll happen sooner rather than later. For now, all we can do is wait and see!