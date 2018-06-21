Nashville’s Hottest New Pop Star Meaux Drops Dreamy Debut Single — Listen To ’Summertime’

It’s officially summer and Meaux is here to help celebrate. The next big pop vixen’s ‘Summertime’ is a romantic ode to summer flings, and HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE premiere.

As if the first day of summer wasn’t great enough, in comes Meaux to make it even better. The season of bright days and late nights kicked off on June 21, and the up-and-coming pop star out of Nashville christened summer’s arrival with her debut single. “Summertime” is a sweet, sun-kissed track that showcases Meaux’s seductive voice as she sings about the intense romance of a summer fling – and longing that comes when the colder months roll in. The song slaps, and it’s full of such sharp, clever lines like “Fall is calling / problem is, I already fell for you” and “All June, you’re in my head / Ju-lying in my bed.”

The song effortlessly captures the feeling of summer, thanks to Shannon Sanders (John Legend, India Arie, Mandisa) and his minimalistic production that lifts up Meaux’s voice but still conveys a dream-like feeling of falling in love during these fleeting summer months. It helps that Meaux’s voice is pretty enthralling. Plus, though this is Meaux’s debut single, this isn’t her first time in the spotlight. The New Orleans native honed her chops as one of Beyonce’s dancers, even performing with Queen Bey during her iconic Super Bowl XLVII Halftime show. As a singer, she’s toured along with A Thousand Horses, performing to stadiums packed with fans as the group’s lead background vocalist. Her voice can also be heard on albums by Kid Rock and Lee Brice.

“I wrote ‘Summertime’ around the time of my birthday and I was feeling really nostalgic,” Meaux tells HollywoodLife.com. “The previous year I had spent my birthday with my closest friends and family as well as with a guy from home I dated on and off for a few years. I started dating him in the summertime when I used to live in New Orleans. So anytime I think of him, I think of that one summer we spent being young kids living life as free as we could and a little reckless.”

“We created such great memories that summer that’ll always put a smile on my face when looking back,” she adds. “I was explaining this story and this nostalgic feeling to my producer. I wanted to write a song that captured the feeling of being young and free, but also the idea that it’s ok that something isn’t meant to last forever. It’s important to just enjoy what’s happening right now in the present.”

“This song to me is a song you want to put on in the car on a sunny day, roll your windows down and vibe to,” Meaux says. “Sometimes, driving for me is a good way to get out of my head and just be present in the now. That’s the vibe I think ‘Summertime’ has. You can just put it on and forget about the stress you’ve been dealing with or the obstacles you’ve faced, and just be.”

“Meaux fuses the world of sultry R&B with powerhouse pop vocals to create a sound unique only to her,” her website says. “Pulling from her Louisiana upbringing with the likes of Etta James and Ray Charles along side modern day influences from pop superstars Beyonce, Rihanna, and Jojo, Meaux brings a sexy edge to pop music coupled with dance choreography from her years of dance training. When you see her live, just be prepared to be captivated and entertained.”

