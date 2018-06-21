Kylie Jenner Shows Off Booty In Tight Yellow Pants — Monochromatic Outfit In Paris

Mellow yellow! Kylie was a vision in a bright yellow outfit for the Louis Vuitton show during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris on June 21. See pics of her outfit below.



Kylie Jenner, 20, was dressed in head to toe yellow for the Louis Vuitton runway show in Paris on June 21. Sitting next to her sister Kim Kardashian, Kim’s hubby Kanye West and her BFF Jordyn Woods, Kylie really stood out in that neon outfit! The collection was designed by Virgil Abloh, and major stars watched models walk down the rainbow runway! Bella Hadid and Rihanna were also sitting front row — looking fab! Kylie left baby Stormi at home to attend Paris Fashion Week.

Kylie rocked the windbreaker-material outfit like a total pro. The baggy nature might not be super flattering on some, but she totally pulled it off. The pants were tight on her booty, showing off her curves, and baggy through her legs. The pants had large cargo pockets on the side, and a zippered pocket at her hip. The jacket was oversized, with a hood. Her hair was pulled into a sleek and chic bun. So pretty!

It takes major confidence to pull off a look like this, and it’s obvious that Kylie has it! She has been showing off her post baby body in tight mini dresses, but this look was very-much focused on fashion, and Virgil‘s designs. Virgil dressed and walked alongside Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner at the 2018 Met Gala. He is obviously a close family friend and it’s so nice the fam was there to support his big show! See more pics from Paris and Milan Fashion Week in the gallery attached above!