Kourtney Kardashian Shows Love For BF Younes Bendjima Wearing Earrings With His Initials — Get The Look

Sometimes the smallest gestures make the biggest impact, and that’s what Kourtney is doing by rocking “Y B” initial earrings. See the exact brand she is wearing below!

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is currently on a romantic getaway in Rome with her boyfriend of over a year, Younes Bendjima. She’s wearing trendy outfits — wide-leg pants and crop tops, and showed off her jewels on social media. She’s wearing the initial B stud earring from Mini Mini Jewels‘ line Initially Yours. (Their Y style recently changed). The mom of three is showing her love in such a unique and small way, but it speaks volumes! So sweet!

The Initially Yours collection has every letter available, in earrings, rings, and necklaces. As well as the letter studs, there are also “framed” letters, on square, circle, diamond, and star posts. Olivia Holt, Mila Kunis and Vanessa Hudgens have also been spotted wearing the trendy, delicate line! Taylor Swift sings about wearing your guy’s initial on a “chain ’round her neck” in “Call It What You Want,” and this is another example of how you can do that! It will make him smile, guaranteed! This is honestly such a sweet gesture!

Younes and Kourtney always seem to be on the most amazing vacations together! They went to Punta Mita, Mexico in January, and she posted a ton of super sexy bikini shots! He’s turning into an Instagram husband :) See a bunch of pictures of their amazing vacations in the gallery attached above!