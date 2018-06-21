Kim Kardashian Claims She’s Over Taking Selfies 1 Day After Posting Nearly Naked Mirror Pic

Three years after publishing a whole book of sexy selfies, Kim Kardashian says she’s not about that life anymore. Here’s why she’s quitting selfies for good — or so she claims!

Don’t expect to see anymore selfies from Kim Kardashian! The reality star was doing an interview with KTLA on June 20 when one of the producers asked her to take a selfie…and she turned him down! “I don’t take selfies anymore,” she admitted. “I don’t really like them that much. I just, like, kind of moved on. It’s not all about sitting there taking selfies. I used to spend so much of my time taking selfies.” A scan of Kim’s recent Instagram posts does show mostly photos of herself taken by someone else. Could she really be giving up on selfies for good?!

“I just would like to liv in real time a little bit more,” Kim went on to explain. “I don’t mind pictures, but I just am not on my phone the way that I used to be.” Let’s take this confession with a grain of salt, though: After all, the day before the interview, Kim posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story! In the pic, she can be seen kneeling in the middle of her giant closet while wearing nothing but a bra and underwear. You can’t fool us, Kim! Maybe mirror selfies are okay, but she won’t be taking continuous selfies of her face the way she used to?

It’s no secret that a lot changed for Kim after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in Oct. 2016. She stopped wearing flashy jewelry and toned things down a lot in the months that followed, and definitely doesn’t take life for granted anymore. This newfound appreciation for living in the moment probably stems from what she went through on that scary day.

Plus, she has three kids now, and probably realized that she has more important things to do with her time than taking pictures of herself. We love this new side of Kim — but we wouldn’t hate a selfie or two once in a while! Compromise, right!?