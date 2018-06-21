Kim Kardashian: Why She’s Proud Of Kanye West When He Cried At Louis Vuitton Show In Paris

Kanye West cried as Virgil Abloh presented his first collection for Louis Vuitton as their menswear artistic director! A Kardashian insider told HL EXCLUSIVELY how Kim reacted to Kanye’s emotional moment!

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as Louis Vuitton’s first African-American menswear artistic director Virgil Abloh showed off his first collection. A source close to the Kardashians gave us the EXCLUSIVE deets about Kim Kardashian‘s reaction to Kanye’s tears. “It was slightly awkward and uncomfortable for some of those watching who do not know Kanye personally to see him cry at the Louis Vuitton fashion show this week,” our source said. “But Kim thought it was a sweet and tender moment when Kanye became vulnerable and cried with joy at his friend Virgil achievements. He is the first black man to ever be named creative director of a couture fashion house, it’s a huge deal.”

When it comes down to it, Kim thinks Kanye’s emotional response only shows how he’s got such an incredible heart. “Kim feels Kanye is a gentle, sensitive artist totally in touch with his feelings and that is what she loves so much about him,” our source went on to say. “She is proud of him and thought it was a wonderful moment between Kanye and his friend of many years. Kim was happy she was able to be overcome her own hangups about Paris and instead be there to love and support her husband, and to share in the special moment.”

Recently, Kim had to defend her choice of braids after some fans claimed she was participating in cultural appropriation. “I actually didn’t see backlash. I actually did that look because North said she wanted braids and asked if I would do them with her. So we braided her hair and then we braided my hair,” Kim told Bustle in an interview.

a beautiful moment between Virgil Abloh and Kanye West at his first Louis Vuitton show #LVMenSS19 Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Takashi Murakami and more supporting! pic.twitter.com/z25kk1DLnP — FTP FLAME (@FTPflame) June 21, 2018

Seriously, the way Kanye hugs Virgil is so sweet. We’ll keep you posted with any more news surrounding Kimye!