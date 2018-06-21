Kim Kardashian Defends Her Braids After Cultural Appropriation Backlash: “North Wanted To Match”

Kim Kardashian’s standing up for her right to wear her hair however she wants! After rocking braids to the MTV Movie Awards, she credited her controversial ‘do to North!

Kim Kardashian, 37, is proud of the hairstyle she wore to the MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 15, and she’s not about to let anyone tell her differently! The reality star had her long dark locks styled in Fulani braids yet again, and of course some people are giving her major flack in the name of “cultural appropriation.” However, while the braided look is inspired by the Fulani women of East and West Africa, Kim doesn’t feel it was inappropriate for her to wear in the least. In fact, she said she went for it because her 5-year-old daughter, North West, asked her to, and she was in no way trying to offend anyone.

“I actually didn’t see backlash. I actually did that look because North said she wanted braids and asked if I would do them with her. So we braided her hair and then we braided my hair,” Kim told Bustle in an interview published on June 20. But while she didn’t see the backlash this time around, she admitted she was very aware of the criticism she received in January in when she wore blonde Fulani braids and referred to them as “Bo Derek braids,” referencing the actress’ look in the 1979 film 10.

“I [do] remember the backlash when I had the blonde hair and that I called them ‘Bo Derek braids.’ But I obviously know they’re called Fulani braids and I know the origin of where they came from and I’m totally respectful of that,” Kim explained. “I’m not tone deaf to where I don’t get it. I do get it.”

@KimKardashian You have a right to braid your hair just like I have a right to press & perm my hair. Ignore the noise. Do You Boo. And by the way, it's a good look ❤ #YourHead #YourHair #WhoCares — Desimber Rose (@desimberrose) June 21, 2018

Honestly so what @KimKardashian wore braids it's not a big deal. braids don't belong to a certain group of people if someone wants to wear braids, let them y'all are seriously killing me — thotie 🍒🌺 (@jazmyne_12345) June 21, 2018

Kim added, “Maybe if I had come out and explained that from the beginning instead of calling them ‘Bo Derek braids,’ then it wouldn’t have gotten such backlash. But in no way am I ever trying to disrespect anyone’s culture by wearing braids. If anything, my daughter was so excited to see me get matching braids with her. [When] we did her hair in these braids, she was so excited.”

Some Twitter users were still offended by her hairdo though, slamming her online. “Are we gon talk about kim k’s cornrows or is cultural appropriation pointless to talk about anymore,” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “It’s a style of braids that originated in africa from the fulani tribe. kim is displaying cultural appropriation.”