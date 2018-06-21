Kim Kardashian Show Off Curves In Bright Blue Look at Louis Vuitton Show

Kim looked beautiful in blue at the Louis Vuitton menswear show in Paris on June 21. See her head to toe look by clicking below!

Kim Kardashian, 37, stunned in Paris during Men’s Fashion Week. Alongside hubby Kanye West and sister Kylie Jenner, Kim stood out in a bright blue mini. The outfit, designed by LV artistic director Virgil Abloh had dramatic pockets and pouches all over. It was belted at the waist — it cinched her tiny stomach and showed off her curves — so sexy! Kim wore black strappy heels and large black sunglasses for the outdoor fashion show, which featured a rainbow runway.

We are so happy to see Kim in a bright color! At the CFDA Awards in New York on June 4, Kim wore a white crop top and skirt by Rick Owens. She got the influencer award, and looked amazing, but maybe a little safe with that outfit choice. Kim rocked a white outfit again at a Business of Fashion event in Los Angeles on June 18. There, she skipped the bra and showed off major cleavage underneath a collared white shirt. White is classic and great for summer, but we love this vibrant blue hue on Kim in Paris! See more pics from Paris Fashion Week in the gallery attached above!

Everyone was wearing bright colors to match the theme of the show. Bella Hadid was ravishing in red, Kylie was bold in head to toe yellow, and Kylie’s BFF Jordyn Woods was wearing magenta. Fashion is anything but boring, and we loved seeing these stars rocking their colorful looks for the Louis Vuitton show!