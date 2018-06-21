Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Inseparable Now That They’re Back In L.A.: New Date Pics

Love is in the air in LA! Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been spending a ton of time together since returning to LA after his cheating scandal! See the cute snaps from their latest outing!

It looks like Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Tristan Thompson, 27, are doing just fine despite his cheating scandal that rocked their relationship in April. The couple was photographed grabbing lunch in Los Angeles’ Woodland Hills neighborhood on June 21, where they appeared to be in good spirits. Khloe looked comfortable in an all black outfit, which consisted of leggings, a long sleeve shirt, and Yeezys. She wore her signature oversized hoops with a Balenciaga baseball cap. Meanwhile, Tristan donned grey shorts, a white t-shirt, and bright orange sneakers. He too accessorized with some silver, sporting a chain around his neck with aviator-style sunglasses. Check out the latest snap of Khloe and Tristan below!

The casual outing was just one of many dates the two have been spotted on since they moved back to the west coast. Khloe made it clear that she’s still very much with her baby daddy by heading to an event with him at The Peppermint Club on June 18. They were photographed arriving to the venue, where her sister, Kendall Jenner, 22, was also partying. Just after that, Khloe and Tristan satisfied their cravings with a trip to the McDonald’s drive thru on June 19. They were photographed in Woodland Hills, CA, where Tristan was behind the wheel, while Khloe munched on some french fries.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson grab lunch in Los Angeles’ Woodland Hills neighborhood on June 20.

The couple — who welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, True Thompson on April 12 — recently moved back to the west coast following the end of the NBA post season. They usually spend their summers/Tristan’s off-season in LA together. Sadly the Cavaliers star didn’t return to LA with another ring, as the Golden State Warriors swept Cleveland in the NBA Finals going 4-0 to win their third championship in four years.

Many critics said the brutal loss was Tristan’s karma and the “Kardashian curse” working overtime since he was caught cheating on Khloe just days before she gave birth their daughter. Multiple photos and videos went public, which appeared to feature Tristan getting cozy with numerous women. And, although Kim Kardashian, 38, has expressed her disdain for Khloe’s baby daddy, it looks like the two are trying to stick it out together. We mean, they do have a child now, so we’re wishing them nothing but the best!