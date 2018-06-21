Kate Spade’s Funeral: David, Husband Andy & More Gather To Mourn Designer After Her Death

So heartbreaking! Family and friends of Kate Spade gathered to mourn the late fashion designer at her June 21 funeral. We’ve got pics of husband Andy, brother-in-law David and more.

Over two weeks after her tragic suicide by hanging, designer Kate Spade‘s nearest and dearest gathered for her funeral in her hometown of Kansas City, MO. Husband Andy, 55, brother-in-law comedian David Spade, 53, as well as other friends and family gathered at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, the same house of worship where her grandparents were wed. A large white urn containing Kate’s ashes was carried inside during a gloomy and rainy day where many mourners needed umbrellas. David looked Hollywood chic in a black suit with a matching black shirt unbuttoned at the neck with a pair of black shades.

Sadly Kate’s father couldn’t be there to mourn her as in a tragic twist of fate, Earl F. Brosnahan Jr., passed away at the age of 89 on the eve of her funeral. While he had been in failing health, his daughter’s suicide at age 55 took its toll on him. “He was heartbroken over the recent death of his beloved daughter. He was at home and surrounded by family at the time of his passing,” the family said in a statement to Good Morning America.

Andy said in a statement following Kate’s suicide inside her Manhattan apartment that she had battled depression for quite some time. “Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years,” he said. “She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives. We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy. There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn’t her. There were personal demons she was battling.” She left behind a 13-year-old daughter Frances.

Her memorial page asked that “in lieu of flowers, kindly direct donations to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) or to Wayside Waifs, Kansas City’s largest no-kill animal shelter and pet adoption campus,” as Kate was a devoted animal lover. A memorial in her honor will be held in New York City later this month for the friends who weren’t able to make it to Kansas City. You can see pics from her funeral here.