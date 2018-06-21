Kate Spade’s Dad Tragically Dies Day Before Her Funeral: ‘He Was Heartbroken’ Over Her Suicide

Kate Spade’s family has been hit with yet another blow just weeks after her death, they have revealed. And it couldn’t have come at a worse time for them.

Kate Spade’s beloved father Earl F. Brosnahan Jr. has died just weeks after she killed herself and a day before their family was set to bury her on June 21, in a shocking development of this sad story. He was 89. The fashion designer’s relatives announced the double tragedy in a statement they released to The Kansas City Star – the hometown paper of the place where Kate’s funeral was set to take place. They said,“We are deeply saddened to announce that Katy’s father, Earl F. Brosnahan, Jr. (Frank), passed away last night at age 89. He had been in failing health of late and was heartbroken over the recent death of his beloved daughter. He was at home and surrounded by family at the time of his passing.”

The news broke as mourners gathered at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish Redemptorist Church for 55-year-old Kate’s service. Kate’s death rocked the fashion world and her family. Her body was found in her New York apartment on June 5 after committing suicide, leaving behind her husband Andy Spade, 55, and their 13-year-old daughter Frances. One person who was completely stunned by Kate’s death was her dad Frank, who revealed on June 6 that he had spoken to the designer the night before she killed herself.

“She was happy and we made plans to meet in California,” the grief-stricken father told The Wall Street Journal. He also spoke out to his local newspaper, as we previously reported. “Well, I don’t know what happened,” he told The Kansas City Star. “The last I talked with her, the night before last, she was happy planning a trip to California to look at colleges. She doted on her daughter.” Kate and Frank’s family paid tribute to him in the statement, which revealed that he was a “lifelong resident” of Kansas City, Missouri, who was twice married, loved golf and had two Yorkshire Terriers. The statement also said, “He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Katherine and Helen De Salme and his daughter Katherine Noel.” So sad.