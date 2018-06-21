‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Review: Epic Sequel Expands The Dino Universe In A Huge Way

‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ raises the stakes from its 2015 predecessor and gives fans more dinosaurs, delightful new characters, and a twist that changes everything.

The park is truly gone. After the events of 2015’s Jurassic World, the park run by Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) was completely destroyed. The dinosaurs were free once again, but not for long. What brings Claire and Owen (Chris Pratt) back to Isla Nublar in the highly-anticipated sequel, in theaters everywhere on June 22, is the fact that the dinosaurs are in danger. The island is imploding, literally. For their journey back, Claire and Owen bring along two newbies: Franklin Webb (Justice Smith), an IT technician; and Dr. Zia Rodriguez (Daniella Pineda), a paleo-veterinarian.

Upon their return to Jurassic World, the action starts almost immediately. The opening moments of the film feature an incredible and jaw-dropping scene from the island. If you’re looking for those trusty dinosaurs to do some crazy things, then you’re in luck. Owen and Claire are on a quest to find Blue, the highly intelligent Velociraptor that Owen raised. Their lives are put into danger right off the bat, resulting in some truly amazing special effects. For the first time, a film in the franchise ventures off Isla Nublar and takes a more sinister turn.

At first, the introduction of Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon), the granddaughter of Sir Benjamin Lockwood, John Hammond’s former partner, seems like a character whose sole purpose is to reach a young audience, but she turns out to be a very captivating part of the film. There’s a major twist involving the Lockwoods that’s a total game-changer and already has me psyched and ready to see where the next film goes. The possibilities are endless.

Chris and Bryce remain great as the two leads of this Jurassic World trilogy. Chris is as snarky and lovable as ever as the risk-taking dino expert, while Bryce continues to keep everyone in check like the fierce leader she is. Justice and Daniella both hold their own against the two main leads and really stake their claim in the film. Jeff Goldblum, as expected, is a scene-stealer, but the film could have used more of him.

By the end of the movie, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has set itself up very nicely for the next installment. This sequel provides more action and thrilling dinosaur scenes that will leave you on the edge of your seat. The movie is the perfect summer flick to catch with the entire family. Long live the dinos!