‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice’s Jailed Husband Joe To Be Deported From U.S., Government Confirms

This news must be so hard for Teresa Giudice to hear! The RHONJ star’s husband Joe Giudice is in the process of being deported amid his jail sentence, a source confirmed with HollywoodLife. “We can confirm on background that he is in deportation proceedings in immigration court. Could not say if his deportation proceedings would be final prior to the conclusion of his prison term,” an ICE media spokesperson told us.

Previously, an ICE spokesperson said Joe is “in deportation proceedings while he’s in custody,” and that “ICE has lodged a detainer, and he is in removal proceedings,” according to Radar Online, who first reported about the process of his deportation. The spokesperson went on to say that if Joe “is ordered deported while in custody, he will be removed from the U.S.”

