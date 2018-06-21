Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ex May Have Just Compared Him To A Serial Killer & We’re Cringing

Yikes! Jen Harley is a tough critic. She may have just compared her ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to a ‘serial killer,’ and that’s not all… See what she had to say about her ex after their alleged physical fight in Las Vegas!

Any hope fans had of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32, and Jen Harley getting back together are over after her latest Instagram post. “When my ex says he’s changed. Who I trust mote than my ex: 1. Serial killers 2. Sharks 3. My loser ex before him 4. Poisonous snakes 5. Pinocchio,” Jen shared on her Instagram Story on Thursday, June 21. She added “Hahahah Pinocchio” to the text, which has since been deleted. It’s been evident that the exes hit a rocky patch at the end of their relationship, but that’s a harsh diss!

Ronnie and Jen broke up back in April, shortly after the birth of their daughter, Ariana Sky. The split stemmed from a fight between them, which ended up being played out on social media. After going back and forth, aiming insults at one another on Instagram Live, Ronnie and Jen appeared to get into a physical fight. “Put your hands on me again! Put your f—king hands on me again, I dare you!” Ronnie yelled in the video, which was saved by fans before it was removed.

Soon after that altercation, Ronnie and Jen reportedly got into a physical altercation on Thursday, June 7, at the Las Vegas hotel where the Jersey Shore cast is filming season 2 of their hit MTV spinoff, Family Vacation. The alleged fight occurred after Jen showed up to the hotel “unannounced.”

As for why Ronnie and Jen got into their first public fight (on Instagram Live)? — Jen later released a statement, seemingly admitting that she had cheated on Ronnie, which ultimately caused the IG Live brawl. “I’m sure he’s referring to when we were dating for about a month or two. We hadn’t established a real relationship; my ex came back around. I had mixed feelings at the time,” Jen told Us Weekly told in response to the June 14 episode of Jersey Shore, where Ronnie told his roommates he didn’t trust her because of her cheating past. “We just got out of a four-year relationship. This is all part of the Instagram fight we got into because of this incident. When I came clean about this, he came clean about three times he hooked up with other girls in the same time period. We decided we wanted to be together and work though this and not to ever do it again,” Jen explained.

During the episode, Ronnie also admitted that he too wasn’t innocent in their relationship. “Nobody’s perfect. I did my dirt too so I can just say, like, ‘It was her.’ But everything I did was a reaction to her actions,” he told Jenni Farley, Nicole Polizzi and Deena Cortese. “I’m also not used to being with someone like myself. Like, I met my match.”