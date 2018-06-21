‘The Four’s James Graham Reveals Why He Auditioned After ‘X Factor UK’: ‘I Live For Challenge’

British singer James Graham is taking ‘The Four’ by storm. We spoke EXCLUSIVELY with him about what he wants to prove to America, why he tried out for yet another singing competition, and more!

James Graham, 21, is still one of the original Four chosen by the judges on The Four. He is a force to be reckoned with. But this isn’t his first rodeo on a singing competition. He was a member of a boy band in England that finished fifth on The X Factor UK. That experience was one of the things that led him to The Four. “I thought after working with producers who worked with Beyonce and Michael Jackson and working towards my goal of making it, The Four came up and then some of the producers said they would love for me to be on the show and wanted me to audition,” James told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I loved the challenge, and I live for challenge. It is perfect. The show is perfect. This show is different. This isn’t a talent show. It is an industry show, which is why I had to do it. It was a great opportunity.”

The Four, which airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on FOX, is truly unlike any other show on TV. Singers like James have to defend their coveted spots on the show every single week by singers determined to replace them. We asked James what the biggest challenge is about competing on a show like this. “I think the challenge is the challenge and the battle. It is such an interesting situation with the battle, having someone call you out and then you have to go sing,” he continued. “I guess the hardest thing is to try to stay calm when someone challenges you.”

James wants to prove that he has a truly unique voice and has dreams of making it all the way to the end on The Four. “I hope my journey on The Four is that I will keep on getting through, and I hope America will see that I am not your average 21-year-old,” he told HollywoodLife. “All do respect to Shawn Mendes, who is incredible, and Justin Bieber, who is incredible, but I am not that. I am more of a person who has a voice that is more soul, and that is something I don’t think is on the market right now. I don’t think that there is a 21-year-old who is doing real authentic R&B and classic music. I hope that the American public sees that I am different and treats me like an entertainer. I am going to keep bringing stuff, I am going to keep bringing a bit more of the R&B and funk side of me because that is what I love. All the funk and soul and R&B vibes. That is what I will keep on doing, and I hope they keep loving what I am doing as they have been amazing so far. It is very humbling and I hope to go all the way through.”