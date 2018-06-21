Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin: She’s Helping Him Finally Get Over ‘Broken Heart’ From Selena Gomez

Hailey Baldwin is just what the doctor ordered for Justin Bieber! The model is helping him fully move on from his ex, Selena Gomez, and he’s never been happier! Go inside their sweet romance!

Hailey Baldwin, 21, is just what Justin Bieber, 24, needs. The model has been the perfect person to snap the singer out of his feelings for Selena Gomez, 25, for good. “Justin is in a great place again and Hailey has a lot to do with it,” a source close to the Biebs tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s really helping him get over his broken heart.” While there are times when JB gets down or even feels like he misses his ex, Hailey is there for him, and it’s made them even closer, the source notes. “He’s doing his best to move forward and be happy, and Hailey is a huge part of that.”

Hailey and Justin, who’ve casually dated on and off through the years, rekindled their romance in early June of this year, and they’ve been inseparable ever since. First, they two were spotted dancing and hanging out at the popular Miami night club, LIV, where they had their arms around each other, according to numerous fans videos. Then, Hailey and Justin headed to New York City, where the paps caught them kissing and holding hands on multiple occasions. And, they haven’t tried to hide their PDA whatsoever, after they were captured blatantly waving and smiling at the paps.

They got together again right after Hailey attended the 2018 Met Gala in early May with Shawn Mendes, 19, who she was rumored to be dating at the time. However, Hailey and Shawn eventually cleared the air, admitting that they have always been great friends.

As previously mentioned, Bieber was linked to his on-again, off-again ex, Selena. They got back together briefly in October 2017, but eventually called it quits around Bieber’s birthday in March 2018. Ironically, when JB and Sel ended things and the Met was over, Hailey revealed in an interview that she and Justin began speaking again. “Justin and I were friends for a long time. We went through a long period of time where we weren’t friends,” she told The Times UK. “We didn’t speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We’ve moved past that.” And, she wasn’t kidding!

If you’re ever in the New York City area, you may just spot Hailey and Justin in a lip lock right in the streets!