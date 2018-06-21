‘From Not To Hot’: Josh’s Money Struggles Stops Him From Buying Pumpkin’s Dream Ring

Josh goes ring shopping for Pumpkin with Honey Boo Boo in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Mama June: From Not To Hot.’ He finds the perfect engagement ring, but his money problems have him holding back.

Josh Efird and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 12, are headed to a pawn shop to try and find an engagement ring for Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 18, on the June 22 episode of Mama June: From Not To Hot. Honey Boo Boo thinks they’re going to Tiffany’s or Cartier, which she thinks may be pronounced Cardi B, so she’s a little surprised when Josh takes her to the pawn shop. We’ll cut Honey Boo Boo some slack here. Cardi B does have song called “Bartier Cardi!”

They’re introduced to a few rings, one that’s almost $80,000! The salesperson awkwardly asks Honey Boo Boo if she’s the one who will be getting engaged. “God, no,” Josh says. “This is her little sister.” The salesperson thought Honey Boo Boo looked a little young. “I honestly can’t believe that woman thought that ring was for me,” Honey Boo Boo says. “If it was for me, I would probably be on Rodeo Drive in Tiffany’s & Co. getting a ring. Not no pawn shop in Georgia.” Tell him, Alana!

The saleswoman brings out another ring that’s much more in Josh’s price range. It’s $1,200 for the set. Honey Boo Boo is all about this ring, but Josh just can’t bring himself to buy it. “Honestly, I’ve always wanted to buy Pumpkin the dream ring she’s always wanted, but the way things are going money wise, if I go for it now we’ll be eating ketchup sandwiches for the rest of the year.” FYI: Josh and Pumpkin got married in May 2018, so everything works out for the best! Also during the episode, Mama June catches wedding fever and struggles with her weight gain while Jennifer gets gastric bypass surgery. Mama June: From Not To Hot airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.