Drake Denies That He’s Feuding With Pusha T: Fighting Would Have Taken Me To A ‘Dark Place’

Surgical summer has been cancelled – for good! Pusha T rocked Drake with a scathing diss track, but instead of offering a response, Drake reportedly decided he’d rather take an L than lose his soul to the feud!

With Drake’s new album, Scorpion, set to drop on June 29, many fans are eager to see if he will finally respond to Pusha T’s “The Story Of Adidon,” the scathing diss track that accused Drake, 31, of hiding a secret son. Well, everyone’s in for another round of disappointment, as DJ Akademiks said on the June 18 episode of Complex’s Everyday Struggle, Drake personally told him the feud’s over. “From what I heard, the diss track to Pusha – that’s not gonna come out – was toned down and altered to be on Scorpion,” DK Akademiks said. “So, I reported it as a rumor because I didn’t hear the track myself. Drake did reach out to me and he said, ‘Listen. I didn’t change no track at Pusha. Whatever track that is, that track is.’ ”

“If it’s not gonna come out, it’s not gonna come out. But he said there’s no ‘Drake Responding To Pusha’ [track] on Scorpion,” DJ Akademiks added. “By the way, fans like me were disappointed that a guy that we kinda believed in him in, in terms of putting [battles] on record…his response is, ‘From an outsider, I completely understand [why] you feel that way.’ But he said that for him, going forward, this situation with Pusha would have taken him to a ‘dark place, and a point of no return,’ his exact words.”

So, there you go. The hottest rap beef in recent memory has been put on ice. After scorching Drake with the track – and seeing that Drizzy wasn’t going to respond — Pusha T went ahead and ended the feud, all while sharing some some frank reflection on the fight. “I don’t even know [what we were supposed to learn],” he told Vanity Fair. “I don’t know what was lost or what was gained. …I mean, you know. These conversations have been had and, to my knowledge, it’s all over. It’s all over with.”

Though the feud might be over, fans still have questions. What about the allegations that he fathered a son with Sophie Brussaux? What lyrics/proof does Drake have that he, as an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, that he could have ended Kanye West’s career? With DJ Akademiks claiming he heard some tracks where Drake “referenced” [aka writing for] for other artists’ songs, will Scorpion end the accusations that Drake uses a ghost writer? Fans will have to wait until the album drops.