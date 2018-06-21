Demi Lovato Confesses She Broke Her Sobriety After 6 Years In Emotional New Song ‘Sober’

Just three months after she celebrated six years of sobriety, Demi Lovato admitted to fans that she has fallen off the wagon in an emotional new song ‘Sober.’ Listen here.

This is absolutely heartbreaking. Demi Lovato revealed on June 21 that she is no longer sober, more than six years after she officially gave up drinking and drugs for good. She released a new song called “Sober” on streaming services , which features the lyrics, “Mama I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore. Daddy please forgive for the drinks spilled on the floor. To the ones who never left me we’ve been down this road before.” The song is absolutely heartbreaking. She also sings, “It’s only when I’m lonely, sometimes I just want to cave in and I don’t want to fight,” and “I’m sorry for the fans I lot who watched me fall again, I want to be a role model, but I’m only human.”

It was just three months ago, in mid-March, that Demi, who recently became the face of Core water, excitedly celebrated six years sober on social media. “So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness,” she wrote on Twitter at the time. “It IS possible.” Demi’s troubles first went public in Nov. 2010, when she left the Jonas Brothers tour after getting into a physical altercation with a backup singer. She checked into treatment for two months, and eventually admitted to struggling with depression, an eating disorder, self-harm, and drug and alcohol use, including cocaine.

At the beginning of 2013, it was reported that Demi had been living in a sober living facility for more than one year. In her 2017 documentary, Simply Complicated, Demi admitted that she was constantly using drugs in the time between her first treatment stint and when she entered the sober house. “I was sneaking it on planes, sneaking it in bathrooms, sneaking it throughout the night,” she said. “Nobody knew.”

Eventually, after her management team threatened to drop her, Demi knew she had no choice but to get better. She handed over her phone, which held all her contacts for drugs and other negative influences, and her real recovery began. She was sober ever since…until now.

As recently as April, Demi was accused of breaking her sobriety on social media. A fan noticed that she seemed to photoshop a mysterious-looking drink from her hand in a picture on Instagram, but Demi clapped back, “I don’t have to defend anything, but it was red bull.” It’s unclear if this response was the truth.

Our thoughts are with Demi and we are hopeful that she’s able to recover soon.