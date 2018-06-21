Cynthia Nixon finally weighed in on the great Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall feud, and she did it with a joke! Watch the clip of her interview here.

Cynthia Nixon‘s running for governor of New York, but there’s no way for her to escape her Sex and the City past. Good thing she’s totally okay with that! During a visit to The View on June 21 to discuss her candidacy (the NY primaries are five days away, you know), Sunny Hostin asked her if her platform included solving one of the biggest political crises of our time: the ongoing feud between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall. “You are sounding like a Nobel Peace Prize winner. I mean, we were talking about Trump getting the Nobel Peace Prize for this North Korea summit,” cohost Sunny told Cynthia as they discussed her campaign. “Is there anyway that you can pull a summit together with Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall so that we can have a Sex and the City 3? Can we have a Sex and the City 3?”

Cynthia, ever the professional, dodged the question and laughed it off, quipping back with, “I’m afraid we’re gonna have to film it in Albany!” — where the NY governor’s mansion is located. Nice! Cynthia hasn’t spoken publicly about SJP and Kim’s quarrel, which began back in February. Kim said she wasn’t interested in doing a third Sex and the City movie, and Sarah said she “could have been nicer” about it. Cue a massive social media feud that involved a bunch of their friends and former SATC costars, with everyone taking sides — except Cynthia.

It got to the point that when Sarah expressed her condolences on social media when Kim’s brother tragically died, Kim responded, “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.” She added a caption that called the Hocus Pocus star “cruel” and a “hypocrite.” Yikes! There’s one thing Sarah and Kim could agree on: they support Cynthia running for governor.