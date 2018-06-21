Ciara Shows Off Amazing 50 Lb Weight Loss In Skin-Tight Jumpsuit – See Before & After Pics

Pretty in pink! Ciara flaunted her incredible post-baby body in a chic pink jumpsuit at the Victoria and Albert Museum Summer Party in London on June 20. See her look here!

Believe it or not, Ciara, 32, was once 50 pounds heavier. And although the weight came during her pregnancy with her second child, daughter Sienna Wilson, it’s still a pretty wild transformation. The “Like A Boy” singer showed off her new look at a party in London on Wednesday, and we can’t get over how incredible she looks! Dressed in a fuchsia jumpsuit paired with a velvet blazer, Ciara showed off perfectly toned stomach and gorgeous legs. She pulled the look together with white pointed toe heels and styled her hair in long tight curls. Her husband Russell Wilson, 29, is one lucky man.

Speaking of Russell, the NFL star was also at the event. He was the perfect arm candy for Ciara as he was dressed in a sleek black tuxedo. What a gorgeous couple! In addition to her banging jumpsuit, Ciara has been killing the fashion game as of lately. Last month at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Ciara shut it down in a sparkly blush-colored dress that happened to show off some hot side boob. But, that’s not all. The dress was also pretty sheer, so we got a good look at her abs. And similar to her look from today, she also wore her brunette tresses in loose curls.

We certainly can’t get enough of Ciara, who’s also the mother to Future Zahir Wilburn with ex-fiance Future, and her adorable family. In fact, back in March she was rumored to be pregnant with her third child, according to MTO News. “Russel is so happy, he’s trying to spend every moment with his pregnant wife,” a source told the outlet.

However, there’s clearly no baby bump in sight! But, we wouldn’t be opposed to seeing her grow her family even more.