Chrissy Teigen Tried Vagina Steaming After Baby #2 — But Is It Safe? Doctor Weighs In

Chrissy Teigen was unfiltered with fans when she posted a pic earlier this week of herself steaming her lady parts. But while her followers applauded her realness, HL learned vaginal steaming can actually do more harm than good!

Once again, Chrissy Teigen, 32, won the internet when she shared a super honest Instagram photo of herself on June 19. Showing a side that celebs typically keep hidden, the #shameless model put it all out there — not only admitting she was steaming her vagina, but SHOWING it too. “Face mask / heat pad / vagina steam no I don’t know if any of this works but it can’t hurt right? *vagina dissolves*,” the mom-of-two captioned the hilarious image of herself. Obviously fans loved her “relatable” post, but the truth is, vagina steaming is not necessarily a positive practice!

Speaking with Dr. Sherry Ross, author of She-ology. The Definitive Guide to Women’s Intimate Health, HollywoodLife.com learned that while it’s not uncommon for women to steam down there, it may not be the healthiest thing. In fact, it could even lead to various infections! “The Mayan women and traditional healers started vaginal streaming long before Gwyneth Paltrow made it a popular Hollywood beauty treatment,” Dr. Sherry explained to us EXCLUSIVELY. “The idea is that having a medicated steam, with mugwort and wormwood, sprayed at the vagina will ultimately be a uterine cleanse as well. The end result, so they claim, is to help in treating irregular periods, vaginal cysts, bladder infections, yeast infections, uterine fibroids, infertility and even hemorrhoids.”

But while “treating” those things sounds great, Dr. Sherry told us there’s actually no research that proves vaginal steaming helps with any of those things at all! “Medical research studies are still needed to really prove these benefits from a vaginal steaming in order for me to recommend this ancient ritual to my patients,” she said. So not only does vaginal steaming have no proven benefits, it could actually have consequences!

“My concern would be that steam cleaning could have a similar consequence of douching,” Dr. Sherry said. “It’s important to clean the vagina on the outside, but you don’t have to do too much internal cleaning. The vagina has its own internal washing machine that keeps it cleaned and balanced. It’s really all about the PH balance. As soon as something disrupts this balance, such as extreme heat or taking antibiotics, you can get a yeast or bacterial infection, similar to douching.” Yikes!

But for those who find steaming down under relaxing, Dr. Sherry suggests a “gentle herbal steam” used strictly on the outside of the vagina. “[That] will have a relaxing, calming, and cleaning effect, which clearly is beneficial to your mind and vagina,” Dr. Sherry told us. “However, the closer the steam is to the vagina, the more it can affect the inside of the vagina and uterus.”