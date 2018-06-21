Stephen Colbert & More Stars Eviscerate Melania for Wearing ‘I Really Don’t Care’ Jacket: ‘WE DO CARE’

President Donald Trump may have given an explanation as to why Melania wore an extremely offensive jacket to visit migrant children, but celebrities are NOT giving her a pass! See their explosive reactions here!

Another day, another ridiculous “oh no she didn’t” moment in The White House. Melania Trump’s visit to children, who were separated from their families as a result of the “zero tolerance policy,” on June 21 has been deemed meaningless by celebrities due to the words ‘I really don’t care, do u’ plastered on the back of her jacket. “People that are supposedly on her side let her get on a plane with a jacket that read ‘I really don’t care, do you? For the record, we do,” Stephen Colbert said during his show open on The Late Show. In response to FLOTUS’ spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham’s claim that there was no hidden message behind the jacket, Kathy Griffin tweeted, “Yeah it’s not the same thing @StephGrisham45. High Heels vs wearing a jacket that says ‘I really don’t care, do u’ at a time where the Trumps are being accused of not caring is a big f*cking mistake.” I mean, come on.

Fellow comedian Chelsea Handler also chimed in with, “The hypocrisy of @FLOTUS going down to the border to speak broke English to our refugees in that dumb jacket is a little hard to swallow. For all the trump supporters who defend her by saying she speaks five languages– English isn’t one of them.” Not letting his wife face the wrath of the public alone, Donald Trump offered up a different reason for the jacket.

“I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?’ written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!” POTUS said. We’re not buying it, and neither is actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus. “It’s endless with these morons,” she tweeted after seeing the photos.

Following the trip, Stephanie also tweeted, “Today’s visit w the children in Texas impacted @flotus greatly. If media would spend their time & energy on her actions & efforts to help kids– rather than speculate & focus on her wardrobe– we could get so much accomplished on behalf of children.” We can only hope that’s true.