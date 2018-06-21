5 Celebs Over 50 Who Have Posed Completely Nude — Elizabeth Hurley & More

Age is just a number! For Madonna, Lisa Rinna, Halle Berry, and more, posing nude has no age limit. See the hottest photos of these ladies in their birthday suits here!

Watch out Kim Kardashian, your title as nude selfie queen is up for grabs! Elizabeth Hurley, 53, has never been shy about showing off her body. The Serving Sara actress often shares photos of herself in skimpy bikinis via Instagram, and we can’t get enough. However, Elizabeth took things to a very NSFW level when she posted an Instagram of herself completely naked in a bathtub back in 2016. The only thing preventing us from seeing her lady parts were the bubbles, and well, we’re here for it.

Madonna, 59, is another star who loves to flaunt what she’s got. In January, the “Live A Virgin” singer took to social media to rave over her new Louis Vuitton handbag by sharing a topless photo of herself with the bag covering her breasts. “Still drooling over a handbag,” Madonna captioned the pic, but of course, fans couldn’t care less about the accessory. “I have no interest in the bag! Only what’s behind it,” one user commented. Also teasing fans, Halle Berry, 50, ditched her clothes and pressed her body against a window in a photo captioned, “I’ll tell you what freedom is to me. No fear.” Or is freedom posing in the nude?! We’ll take it. “I would place this artwork on the wall behind my desk,” one fan said in response to Halle’s pic. Wow!

However, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna’s nude photo moment is the most iconic. Unlike Madonna and Elizabeth, Lisa didn’t have anything to hide behind in her mirror selfie. Instead, she blurred out her boobs, but we still get the picture.