Blake Shelton Admits He & Gwen Stefani Thought Hookup Was A ‘Rebound’: Now, We’re ‘Stronger’

Aw. Blake Shelton is getting really honest about his relationship with Gwen Stefani, by saying what we all thought when they first got together.

Blake Shelton, 42, is saying what the rest of us were really thinking when he and Gwen Stefani started dating. Remember when they first came out as a couple in 2015 after meeting on The Voice? They were both in the middle of very public divorces – him from country singer Miranda Lambert and her from British rocker Gavin Rossdale. So, naturally, many people felt that – while this was a cute pairing – this was just a rebound to help mend two broken hearts. And guess what? Gwen, now 48, and Blake thought the exact same thing!

Blake reveals as much during an upcoming interview. The Voice mentor sat down to chat with Sunday TODAY host Willie Geist for a segment that will air on NBC on the morning of June 24. During the very honest conversation Blake admits that his romance with Gwen came just at the right time. He says, “When I was going through my divorce and just hit rock bottom – just like anybody does when they go through something that devastating – it’s a miracle that I met somebody that was going through the same exact thing that I was at the exact same moment in time.”

It gets better. He adds, “And I think if Gwen and I were being honest right now, talking about this, I think in the back of our minds we both kind of thought this is a rebound deal, because we were both coming out of a pretty low spot in our lives and we’re kind of clinging to each other to get through this. But now here we are, going on three years later and every day that goes by just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us and it constantly feels like it’s going to the next level.” How sweet?

So that means that all those lovey-dovey, gushy posts that they share about each other on Instagram and Twitter are genuine. Gwen celebrated Blake’s birthday on June 18 by sharing multiple pics of him on Instagram.

She also spent quality time with him in Oklahoma and shared photos of the trip with their fans. On June 20 she captioned one selfie with the words, “#oklahoma #summer @blakeshelton thank u for sharing your world gx.” And he is just as loved up. As of June 21, the profile photos on his Instagram and Twitter pages are of Gwen. On Instagram it’s the cover of her first Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, and on Twitter it’s a throwback of Gwen as a kid. Could they be more loved up? I guess we’ll find out when his full interview airs on Sunday TODAY.