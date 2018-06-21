Blake Lively Has Invited Anna Kendrick Into Her Marriage Of Insults With Ryan Reynolds

Sorry not sorry, Ryan Reynolds, but it looks like Blake Lively has just traded up. While promoting her new movie, Blake and her co-star – and new wife? – Anna Kendrick teamed up to troll the ‘Deadpool’ star!

While everyone seems to think that Blake Lively, 30, and Ryan Reynolds, 41, are the hottest, snarkiest couple in Hollywood, it seems Blake has found someone better. Blake revealed this new love of her life when sharing posters for her new film, A Simple Favor, which features both her and Anna Kendrick, 32. “[Anna] s the hotter, female(r) version of my husband…so, would it reaaaally count as cheating??” Good question (and an even better joke.) Anna quickly jumped into the fun.

“So glad we’re finally taking this public. I let Ryan have Deadpool, he can give me this,” Anna replied, launching a million ships with one simple comment. With Ryan known for his wit online, fans salivated at possibly seeing a 2-on-1 insult war kick off. Yet, Ryan knew he was beat. “The most ambitious crossover event in history. I’ll miss you both. Tell my story.”

So, does that mean Blake and Anna are married now? Did we just witness a kind of polyamorous triad being born? Will Blake and Anna get cast in Deadpool 3? Here’s hoping that all those questions are answered with a “Yes,” or at least, it leads to more comments between these three. This Instagram interaction followed Ryan’s comment when Blake shared the teaser trailer for A Simple Favor, per Hello Giggles. “You can tell me. We’re married. You once drove me to the hospital when you were giving birth. So… what the fuck happened to Emily?” “Oh darling,” Blake responded, “of all the secrets I’m keeping from you, this should be the LEAST of your concerns… trust me.”

A Simple Favor, directed by Paul Feig (yes, the Bridesmaids guy) is based on the 2017 novel by Darcey Bell. “A single mother’s life is turned upside down when her best friend vanishes in this chilling debut thriller in the vein of Gone Girl and The Girl on the Train,” according to Harper Collins. The sinister, retro noir feel of the film from the teaser trailers is a bit of a departure for Anna Kendrick and Paul Feig, who are better known for comedies. It should be an interesting watch when it hits theaters in September 2018. Here’s hoping Ryan can score a ticket to the premiere because it sounds like Blake and Anna are taking each other as dates.